The Smiths poster

The Smiths poster typography poster music leather texture pressed
This is a quick poster I did over my lunch just playing around with type and texture. Another passion of mine is music and The Smiths being probably my all time favourite bands I chose a lyric to play with, hence the leather texture to go with it.

If you want to see the whole poster check out my Forrst post http://forrst.com/posts/Quick_Typeography_Poster-tVn

Posted on Mar 24, 2011
