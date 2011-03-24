John Herskind

Sent By Ravens Graphic Tee

Sent By Ravens Graphic Tee sent by ravens
(WIP, Not done yet) Abstract T-shirt Illustration for the band "Sent By Ravens" Check out their music here: http://t.co/BkbYoO0 This is 1 of 3 - 4

Posted on Mar 24, 2011
