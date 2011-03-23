👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This design is based off the old hymn "Here is love vast as the ocean". It is a beautiful full song about the Love of Christ and it was used powerfully during the Welsh Revival, it was title the song of the revival for it's power to turn the most hardest hearts towards the Lord. Once I read that I just had to do something for it.