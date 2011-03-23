Adam Grason

Here Is Love

Here Is Love shirt illustration type font apparel gold black
This design is based off the old hymn "Here is love vast as the ocean". It is a beautiful full song about the Love of Christ and it was used powerfully during the Welsh Revival, it was title the song of the revival for it's power to turn the most hardest hearts towards the Lord. Once I read that I just had to do something for it.

Posted on Mar 23, 2011
Creator Of Joy Through Design
