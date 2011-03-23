RONLEWHORN

Picks And Axes Adjustments

Picks And Axes Adjustments
Made some of the suggested adjustments. Wish this was actually for something. Was simply an icon that wasn't used on the "Finding America" piece and felt a need to do SOMETHING with it. Also was dying to play with the "Fenway Park" typeface.

Rebound of
Picks And Axes Dribbble
Posted on Mar 23, 2011
Label Design • Portraits • Illustration • Branding
