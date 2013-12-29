Goofer

Fourteen Inch Logo Fixes

Fourteen Inch Logo Fixes logo brand startup
I aligned the "14" to the overall height and fixed ruler bars padding.

14inch
Rebound of
Fourteen Inch, LLC - Logo
By Goofer
Posted on Dec 29, 2013
I design and stuff...

