Dustin Wilson

HIR

Dustin Wilson
Dustin Wilson
  • Save
HIR illustration typography poster
Download color palette

A poster I'm creating to help a friend out. Going for a more vintage look to the poster from the color choices and the offset printing look.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 23, 2011
Dustin Wilson
Dustin Wilson

More by Dustin Wilson

View profile
    • Like