MIX Online illustrator waves badge seal lobster cabin mix online
Fun side-project made entirely in Illustrator. This will be printed using a UV wide format printer on a large 4'x4' magnetic board, and shall be hung near the entrance of our office area. A sign, a notice board, and for those of you who can see it, a hongry face that's chomping on MIX. :)

Posted on Mar 23, 2011
