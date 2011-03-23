KaL MichaeL

Dispatch iCon orange cardboard stickers box icon stack rapidweaver
Created this iCon for @joeworkman(twitter) www.joeworkman.net . It is the base iCon for all his Dispatch Stacks. Joe Workman's Dispatch Stacks can be used with the Stacks plugin by @isaiah(twitter) www.yourhead.com . Which is a plugin for @rapidweaver (twitter) www.realmacsoftware.com/rapidweaver .

Posted on Mar 23, 2011
