Dashboard Icons / part 3

Dashboard Icons / part 3 icons 32px functionality nespresso blog files user dashboard
Icons representing the different services and functionalities of Nespresso Academy's website. (part 3)

A general overview of the icons and their descriptions is available here.

Rebound of
Dashboard Icons / part 2
By Nico Tzogalis
Posted on Mar 23, 2011
