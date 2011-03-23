Nico Tzogalis

Dashboard Icons / part 2

Dashboard Icons / part 2 icons 32px functionality nespresso reminders multilingual groups
Icons representing the different services and functionalities of Nespresso Academy's website. (part 2)

Posted on Mar 23, 2011
Product Designer @ ArtStation

