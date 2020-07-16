Dennis Pasyuk

Adidas - Redesign

Adidas - Redesign adidas originals three stripes stripes nmd figma minimal sports adidas exploration brand identity concept branding brand logo
Hey Dribbblers!
Another redesign here. This time it is Adidas. This concept is super minimal, clean, and does not shy away from the current /// stripes. Really enjoyed exploring this one. Look closely one the second slide. The logo concept is incorporated on the NMD's. You think Adidas would ever roll with this? Let me know what you think! :)

