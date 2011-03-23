Yaron Schoen

I am so tired of all the time tracking widgets out there. None work like I want them to. So if you can't join them, beat them. I'm designing one.

If there are any Air devs out there that are interested in a very quick side project, give me a holla. I need someone to build this.

[edit] this could be a mac app as well (?)

Posted on Mar 23, 2011
