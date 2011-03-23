👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I am so tired of all the time tracking widgets out there. None work like I want them to. So if you can't join them, beat them. I'm designing one.
If there are any Air devs out there that are interested in a very quick side project, give me a holla. I need someone to build this.
[edit] this could be a mac app as well (?)