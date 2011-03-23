David Notté

Social game

David Notté
David Notté
  • Save
Social game map button local game
Download color palette

My Dribbble debut! I'm excited. Thanks Luke Jones for the invite.

This is a shot of a social game i've been dreaming of and designing for. I would like it to be released someday. The game is a mixture of Foursquare + Civilization.

On this particular part you get to choose your headquarters.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 23, 2011
David Notté
David Notté
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by David Notté

View profile
    • Like