Denis Sazhin

Gem Flowers for Vkontakte

Denis Sazhin
Denis Sazhin
Hire Me
  • Save
Gem Flowers for Vkontakte icon virtual gift vkontakte iconka gem flowers diamond icons
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Mar 23, 2011
Denis Sazhin
Denis Sazhin
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Denis Sazhin

View profile
    • Like