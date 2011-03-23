Rachel Nabors

Monsters

Monster sketches for client site's mascot. I roughed them in in blue marker, then drew on top of that with a pencil. After taking a color scan of the paper, I knocked out the blue channel in Photoshop so only the shiny pencils are visible. My actual sketches look much messier :D

Posted on Mar 23, 2011
