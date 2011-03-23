Corbin Watkins

Woo Hoo For Lefffties

Corbin Watkins
Corbin Watkins
  • Save
Woo Hoo For Lefffties comic book pen and ink boardroom corporate
Download color palette

My girlfriend's a lefty. This dudes a lefty. Rejoice.
This shot is with finished colors on one of 6 covers.

Ccf70616fc9f2ccb94c5dc66e2f2cf4b
Rebound of
Ink Welll
By Corbin Watkins
View all tags
Posted on Mar 23, 2011
Corbin Watkins
Corbin Watkins

More by Corbin Watkins

View profile
    • Like