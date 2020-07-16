Wisecraft

InterNashley - Brand Identity Design

InterNashley - Brand Identity Design
InterNashley - Brand Identity Design illustration grid layout logo design logo identity designer negative space brand identity logomark global logo typography smart mark i logo logotype designer lettermark identity design business card branding brand globe
InterNashley is a business agency that helps people with a simple yet effective credit counseling.⁣⁣
⁣⁣
They reached out to us aiming to replace their outdated brand image with a new one that matched their work competence.⁣⁣
⁣⁣
Our goal was to create something simple and objective that will help their brand grow to a prodigious international level.⁣⁣
⁣⁣
We would love to see your feedback on this new brand identity.

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

