Jared Erickson

Youth blog

Jared Erickson
Jared Erickson
  • Save
Youth blog colors blog wordpress quickie
Download color palette

working on a blog for a children's curriculum, quick turn around.. but fun

View all tags
Posted on Mar 23, 2011
Jared Erickson
Jared Erickson

More by Jared Erickson

View profile
    • Like