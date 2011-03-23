Agendas for my School

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
These are some agendas I whipped up for my school before math class. Still a bit of work to be done, but I like how they came out. Should be ready for the school to print soon. Need to get them finished!!
Note: I know the copy is cheesy. It's a high school man.