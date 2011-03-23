Joe Rutland

Social Athlete Logo

Joe Rutland
Joe Rutland
  • Save
Social Athlete Logo logo typography texture
Download color palette

So Im finally on the dribbble court, and here's my first shot, it was a logo and a holding web page I did for a friend.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 23, 2011
Joe Rutland
Joe Rutland

More by Joe Rutland

View profile
    • Like