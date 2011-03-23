Blake Suarez

The Bear Dance

The Bear Dance bears fight dancing magic powers woodland creatures forest animals
A poster I'm working on for some swag. Full process-clip here: http://www.flickr.com/photos/blakesuarez/5553287557/

Posted on Mar 23, 2011
