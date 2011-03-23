Melanie Richards

Creeking Awesome

Melanie Richards
Melanie Richards
  • Save
Creeking Awesome type wordmark hand-drawn micron environmentalism
Download color palette

Unused wordmark concept for a project with Narayan Ghiotti. The original photo in the background is Narayan's.

Might still use the lettering style for section titles on the associated website.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 23, 2011
Melanie Richards
Melanie Richards

More by Melanie Richards

View profile
    • Like