Emily Waggoner

Cannon Search Partners

Emily Waggoner
Emily Waggoner
  • Save
Cannon Search Partners large background image transparency boston georgia verdana
Download color palette

Worked on this site for a recruiting company with Matt Solano. First time using full screen background images.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 23, 2011
Emily Waggoner
Emily Waggoner

More by Emily Waggoner

View profile
    • Like