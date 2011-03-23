Sasha Lantukh

Designspex Logo

Sasha Lantukh
Sasha Lantukh
  • Save
Designspex Logo logo glasses pencil black pink icon design specticals
Download color palette

Please welcome my debut shot. It's a logo for one of my future projects. Let me know your thoughts.

Thanks Liam for the invite to dribbble! (http://dribbble.com/liammccabe).

View all tags
Posted on Mar 23, 2011
Sasha Lantukh
Sasha Lantukh

More by Sasha Lantukh

View profile
    • Like