Emily Waggoner

Plant ID App

Emily Waggoner
Emily Waggoner
  • Save
Plant ID App organic scientific green verdana trebuchet breadcrumbs typography
Download color palette

Another design firm began this project and gave us a great place to start. This is the third level deep in this plant identification app. It's always nice when we have amazing photos to work with.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 23, 2011
Emily Waggoner
Emily Waggoner

More by Emily Waggoner

View profile
    • Like