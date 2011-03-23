Mark Forrester

Detail of the African Cartel business card

Detail of the African Cartel business card business card african cartel texture
Detail at 100% zoom of the textures used in the business card.

Loving Liam's new "subtle grunge brush" set - http://wefunction.com/2011/03/45-more-subtle-grunge-brushes/

African Cartel Business Card Design
Posted on Mar 23, 2011
