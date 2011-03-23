Making some more tiny logos

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Another ridiculously small icon I had to make. Was super tricky because of the tilted funnel and getting the curves just right. I think it translates well at the small size.
My eyes are bleeding from squinting, and crying from happiness at the same time.
Shown: 16px x 16px & 75px x 75px