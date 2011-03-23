Tyler Galpin

Making some more tiny logos

Making some more tiny logos
Another ridiculously small icon I had to make. Was super tricky because of the tilted funnel and getting the curves just right. I think it translates well at the small size.

My eyes are bleeding from squinting, and crying from happiness at the same time.

Shown: 16px x 16px & 75px x 75px

Rebound of
Making the Logo Smaller
By Tyler Galpin
Posted on Mar 23, 2011
