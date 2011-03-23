Dave Soderberg

Site Title Illustration / Nav

Dave Soderberg
Dave Soderberg
Hire Me
  • Save
Site Title Illustration / Nav web navigation feature illustration
Download color palette

Feature title area, navigation and header illustration for some recent site comps. You can't see the full site here but the header illustration feels forced, same with the page tear. But, it's early on and the client's on hold.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 23, 2011
Dave Soderberg
Dave Soderberg
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Dave Soderberg

View profile
    • Like