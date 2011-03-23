Dave Soderberg

Chalkboard Steps

Dave Soderberg
Dave Soderberg
Hire Me
  • Save
Chalkboard Steps web chalk illustration
Download color palette

Steps explaining how this site I am working on works. Same project as my Binder Illustration shot here.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 23, 2011
Dave Soderberg
Dave Soderberg
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Dave Soderberg

View profile
    • Like