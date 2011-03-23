Dave Soderberg

Binder Illustration

Dave Soderberg
Dave Soderberg
Hire Me
  • Save
Binder Illustration binder icon detailed illustration
Download color palette

Been wanting to mess with taking real objects and completely redrawing them in Photoshop. Here's a stab at a binder for the header of a new project I am working on.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 23, 2011
Dave Soderberg
Dave Soderberg
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Dave Soderberg

View profile
    • Like