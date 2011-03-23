Smooth UI Kit

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I made this ui set for 365 Design Bundle for Japan. The Fireworks source is included in the bundle, along with tons of other great design assets for $5. All proceeds go to the Red Cross.
Pick it up today!