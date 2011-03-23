Adam Butler

Annual Report - Landing Page

chalkboard moleskine book jquery flipbook dropcap annual report landing page
A landing page design for an annual report I've been working on. Created the green part of the chalkboard textures from scratch, using the Function Subtle Grunge Two brush set (thank you, Liam McKay!)

Posted on Mar 23, 2011
