Custom Amp

Dan Cederholm
Dan Cederholm
Custom Amp ampersand custom type vector photoshop slate white
Some of the curves are still a bit rough, but this custom ampersand is coming along.

Thanks to Liam for the amazing free brush set used in the background.

Slow progress
By Dan Cederholm
Posted on Mar 23, 2011
Dan Cederholm
Dan Cederholm
Dribbble Co-founder. Supply + Design. I’ll make you a logo.
