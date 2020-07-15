Document Editor App

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Paper is everywhere. Contracts, invoices, receipts, orders etc. We are surrounded by paper, yet reviewing and editing it is still a pain in the ass.
A small team from the UK wasn’t pleased with that situation. They asked me for help, and I agreed. Nearly five months of sleepless nights, I worked on a new product, burying some ideas and giving birth to other ones. Finally, I delivered the first version of it — and it was a success.
Interaction and visual design
by me 🙃