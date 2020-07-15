Local Event Application

I've made lots of event-oriented products — from event management software to local community apps.

Some time ago, I was hired by a great team from the US to help them change the market of local event apps. In 5 design sprints, I helped them validate their ideas, prototyped core elements of future product and shaped product roadmap — including alpha and beta launches, feedback collecting etc. Later that year, the startup was funded by one of the largest VCs in the US.

Product design and strategy

by me 😎