Oleksii T.

Local Event Application

Oleksii T.
Oleksii T.
  • Save
Local Event Application ux ui
Download color palette

I've made lots of event-oriented products — from event management software to local community apps.

Some time ago, I was hired by a great team from the US to help them change the market of local event apps. In 5 design sprints, I helped them validate their ideas, prototyped core elements of future product and shaped product roadmap — including alpha and beta launches, feedback collecting etc. Later that year, the startup was funded by one of the largest VCs in the US.

Product design and strategy
by me 😎

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2020
Oleksii T.
Oleksii T.

More by Oleksii T.

View profile
    • Like