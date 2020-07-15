Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mail Application for Windows

Some time ago, I was hired by the US company to create their internal email client for Windows. I worked with a great team of talented developers to create a very detailed and modern application — with a special focus on micro-interactions.

I made lots of user testing and idea validation sessions to ensure that employees will love the product. By following the Fluent Design guidelines, I was able to create a truly native and consistent Windows application.

Posted on Jul 15, 2020
