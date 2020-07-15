Mail Application for Windows

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Some time ago, I was hired by the US company to create their internal email client for Windows. I worked with a great team of talented developers to create a very detailed and modern application — with a special focus on micro-interactions.
I made lots of user testing and idea validation sessions to ensure that employees will love the product. By following the Fluent Design guidelines, I was able to create a truly native and consistent Windows application.
Interaction and visual design
by me 😉