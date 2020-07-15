Oleksii T.

Document Editor App

Oleksii T.
Oleksii T.
  • Save
Document Editor App ui ux
Download color palette

Once I was hired by a small team from the UK, helping them to create new document editing software.

In nearly five months, I delivered the new product to users all around the world. The release was very successful — we were able to exceed our expectations, sometimes doubling them.

Interaction and visual design
by me 🤓

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2020
Oleksii T.
Oleksii T.

More by Oleksii T.

View profile
    • Like