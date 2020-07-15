Mobile Vector Editor

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
A while ago, I collaborated with a small team with an ambitious goal — to create a fully functional mobile-first vector illustration tool. Founders of the product were illustrators themselves — and asked me to help them shape their idea.
In three months, I went from early ideas sketches to version 1.0. As their partner, I helped to form a strategy, design and develop the product itself, deliver first beta version to users all around the world and exceed all their expectations.
