Event & Networking App

A while ago, I worked with the French startup in the event management industry. The goal was very ambitious — create SaaS software product for multiple user types and all platforms.

I reimagined the way how event SaaS software should work — focusing on the map, nearby events and networking. With the team, I launched alpha, beta and 1.0 versions, made countless iterations and validated hundreds of ideas. With my help, the client was backed by one of the largest European VCs.

Platform and product design

by me 🧑‍🦱