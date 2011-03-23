Rich Hemsley

365bundle

365bundle give back japan disaster relief
We’ve put together a growing set of awesome design resources at 365psd to raise money for the recovery efforts in Japan. 100% of the proceeds go to the Red Cross. Please help us raise support by purchasing this awesome bundle, sending out a tweet, or both.

Thank you everyone for your generosity and support.

By Chris Wallace
Posted on Mar 23, 2011
