The Poster Cause Project

The Poster Cause Project poster japan earthquake project print relief
My poster was choose to participate the Japan Earthquake Relief Series from The Poster Project Cause( http://www.thepostercauseproject.com/)

You can see the full poster and purchase here:
http://shop.thepostercauseproject.com/products/pierrot-santana-japan-earthquake-relief-series-print

Posted on Mar 23, 2011
