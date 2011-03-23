Konstantin Datz

Escher Waterfall

Escher Waterfall escher waterfall brown rendering
some older work: a 3d reproduction of the famous waterfall by M.C. Escher.

large version: http://dl.dropbox.com/u/2614928/escher_konstantindatz.png

please tell me what you think :P

Posted on Mar 23, 2011
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
