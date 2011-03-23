Juani Ruiz Echazú

Juani Ruiz Echazú
Juani Ruiz Echazú
Gig ticket typography helvetica league gothic black white minimalist card business ticket contrast
It's the size of a business card, yeah. But it's a ticket i designed for a gig we'll be having together with my band Marx Funk and our friends from Penny Breakers.

