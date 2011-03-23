IAMTHETREND Writers

Zach Reed

Finished up the new "writers section" for I Am The Trend (IAMTHETREND) with jQuery effects.

You can see live version with the jQuery effects here: http://iamthetrend.com/about/

Posted on Mar 23, 2011
