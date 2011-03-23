Bob Galmarini

Arms Type

Bob Galmarini
Bob Galmarini
Hire Me
  • Save
Arms Type redux octopus charleston typography tentacles illustration hand drawn
Download color palette

working with the octopus theme, i'm filling in some color for a t-shirt design for Redux Contemporary Art Center in Charleston, SC: http://reduxstudios.org

Great organization. Happy to be a part of it.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 23, 2011
Bob Galmarini
Bob Galmarini
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Bob Galmarini

View profile
    • Like