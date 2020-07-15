Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logolocke typography logo

This is a custom made typography logo for a german graphic design company! I added shadows to make it more unique and to give the 3D effect :)

Thank you for taking the time to view my work :)

Want to work with me?
Drop me an email at Lecreativegraphics@hotmail.com

