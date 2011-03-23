Rich Baird

S&G - Magic Leaf

Rich Baird
Rich Baird
  • Save
S&G - Magic Leaf logo branding identity cosmeceutical skincare leaf maori koru test tube cosmetics cream seed growth life logomark marque
Download color palette

This logo mark was designed for Scarlett & George a developer of effective and natural cosmeceutical skincare products.

Rich Baird
Rich Baird

More by Rich Baird

View profile
    • Like