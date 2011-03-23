360° Product Viewer

Evgeny Skidanov

Hard working on the GUI and 3D visualization for the 360° Flash Product Viewer which is using for websites and presentations. Hope you like it =)

The product is shown by the rotation of the set of 3D renderings as well with additional pop-ups. Those fits text information about the products and necessary images close-ups. Thanks to Kamil for the great advices and help in the designing of GUI =)

