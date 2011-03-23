Valid Logo Candidate No2

No2 of my valid-logo candidates, actually the typo is kinda lame, but this is more about the graphic element. If you look at the white space, you may or may not notice an abstracted 'V' shape (here, so you can see what I'm talking about http://cl.ly/0k0U1V3k3d2M2E3G2v0N )

So this Logo is actually about me, being the invisible provider of visible content ( the tail, coming out of the invisible V)

I'm not really sure about this one, as it may be far too abstract, but then again, I kinda like the Idea and it's simplicity.

as this is anything but final, consider it as a rough sketch, open for critique and feedback, so I'd be very glad if you guys could share your opinion with me by posting comments, thanks!