Valid Logo Candidate No2

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
No2 of my valid-logo candidates, actually the typo is kinda lame, but this is more about the graphic element. If you look at the white space, you may or may not notice an abstracted 'V' shape (here, so you can see what I'm talking about http://cl.ly/0k0U1V3k3d2M2E3G2v0N )
So this Logo is actually about me, being the invisible provider of visible content ( the tail, coming out of the invisible V)
I'm not really sure about this one, as it may be far too abstract, but then again, I kinda like the Idea and it's simplicity.
as this is anything but final, consider it as a rough sketch, open for critique and feedback, so I'd be very glad if you guys could share your opinion with me by posting comments, thanks!