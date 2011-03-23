val berger

Valid Logo Candidate No1

val berger
val berger
  • Save
Valid Logo Candidate No1 logo design graphic illustration valid
Download color palette

the 1st candidate for my new web appearance, that runs under the label 'valid' is aimed to look kinda like a stamp to somehow validate/approve every project of my customer by putting the logo on it's invoice ;D

as this is anything but final, consider it as a rough sketch, open for critique and feedback, so I'd be very glad if you guys could share your opinion with me by posting comments, thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 23, 2011
val berger
val berger

More by val berger

View profile
    • Like